Steve Maclin is ready to make a name for himself at IMPACT Rebellion.

The former WWE star will be challenging KUSHIDA at the event for the vacant IMPACT World Championship, an opportunity that came after former champion Josh Alexander had to vacate the title due to injury. Maclin tells Fightful that he knows the odds are not in his favor, but he’s ready to prove he is world champion material.

I have a lot to prove. Especially going in against KUSHIDA. I have more to prove to myself than anything just because this is one of those moments that I finally get to shine and prove to the world who I am. I think I’ve done that for two years of stacking bodies, like I like to say, and I get to prove to New Japan, going with KUSHIDA. Not just IMPACT. I get to get my name out there more and the world to see me. That’s what I’m more excited for out of this. Especially when I do win the IMPACT World title, which I know I’m going to. Is it the opponent I wanted originally? No. I did want to beat the longest reigning IMPACT World Champion in history, but things happen in this business, and that’ll be another story down the line.

Regarding KUSHIDA, Maclin knows the Super Nova has defeated him in the past, but this time he will be ready.

Both technical, but then you have KUSHIDA, who is a super junior. He’s been doing this for so long, renowned around the world for who he is and the name that he has. He has the high flying background in him as well. Yes, the Hoverboard. I did tap out. Like I said last night on IMPACT, I tapped out on purpose at Sacrifice. Why be prideful into something that gives me nothing in a match when now at Rebellion, I know what’s on the line and that’s the IMPACT World title. I know what I’m into.

