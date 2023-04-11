Update on AEW Fight Forever.

The highly anticipated video game is said to be in a good state, but still not ready to be released according to THQ Nordic’s Global Senior Community Manager, Zyddies. He recently spoke about the project on his latest Twitch Stream, where he pushes back on the idea that AEW lied about when the release date would happen.

For a publisher, the game is not really it’s not finished until it’s released, basically. A lot of people are having a massive problem understanding that, which is kind of sad because it kind of creates this thing that everybody now suddenly believes, ‘Oh my god, these guys lied.’ No, they didn’t. So hopefully, it’ll get sorted out soon.

Zyddies explains that Fight Forever is close to being done, but that it is also common for misconceptions to be made about a release date once development gets sorted out.

The game is in a good state. As soon as we do launch it, I think people will be happy. Then everybody will just forget about all the other stuff, and everybody will be happy and enjoy it. That’s what I’ve been trying to explain to people. Development can already be sorted and stuff, but that doesn’t mean the game is done. There’s still QA. There’s still all these different things that they have to do. I just don’t see how people misunderstand it because — but that might be because I’m part of the industry. So for me, it’s common when people check in with me, ‘Hey, is this ready?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, no, it’s early in publishing stages.

He finishes his rant by saying that he’d rather put out a good game later rather than an unfinished game.

Again, I’m part of the industry. So, for me, that’s normal that I don’t expect everything to be instantly done. That is why it annoys me so much when we’re now taking our time. All three houses, Yuke’s, THQ Nordic, and AEW, we’re taking our time. We want to do this the best we can. We make sure it goes through a long QA process and a long submission process. All these things and people are instantly like, ‘Oh, but we want the game now.’ Yeah, but you can’t have both. You can’t have a game that’s out right away and then have a good game. There’s only one of those things that actually matter that works and that matters.

Certain major stores had AEW Fight Forever slated for a March 31st release date but that obviously didn’t happen. Continue to follow Wrestling Headlines for all updates on AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)