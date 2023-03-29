WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is headed to WrestleMania 39.

A new report from PWInsider notes that multiple WWE sources have confirmed that McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.

It remains to be seen if McMahon will appear on camera at any point in the weekend, or if he will be working or just visiting.

WrestleMania will be the first WWE Premium Live Event that McMahon has attended since “retiring” in the summer of 2022. He recently attended the March 6 RAW in Boston, and that was his first WWE show since last summer.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.