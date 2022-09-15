Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc. recently conducted an interview with the legendary Blue Meanie, who spoke on a number of hot-button issues in the pro-wrestling industry, including his thoughts on the now infamous rant by former AEW world champion CM Punk at the ALL OUT 2022 media scrum. Check out Meanie’s thought son the subject below.

How the part of Punk’s rant about Adam Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana were all real:

“Well, here’s the best part, watching that thing you could tell that the comments about [Colt] Cabana, the Elite, Hangman Page were real.”

Thinks that the comments Punk made about MJF were a work:

“But then when they came to MJF, you could kind of tell they were worked shoots. I work with children. I’m old, I’m hurt, and I work with children,’ but he called MJF a p****, which, that was the work shoot.”