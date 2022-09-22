The legendary Blue Meanie recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including Meanie’s thoughts on his heat with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, a beef that he reveals has officially been put to rest. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the heat he had with JBL:

“It’s been well known that me and JBL had our issues from ’98 to 2000 when I worked there and when I left I spoke my mind, and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005. Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento. Me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it.”

Says he and JBL have officially squashed their beef:

“That’s the power of just being able to stand across from the person you have an issue with and just say it, but that’s in 2005. Look, we’ve posted pictures together, I’ve been on the man’s podcast, yet I don’t know how much more proof I need to say, hey, we’re cool now. We get along, there’s no issue.”