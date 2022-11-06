WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Bobby Lashley spoke with CBS Sports, where the All Mighty One reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle saying that he regained his confidence after a match the two had in IMPACT back in 2015, a match the Olympic Hero revealed stopped him from retiring.

Later in the interview, Lashley credits Angle for opening up certain doors for him to enter pro-wrestling, adding that he has great respect for his old rival. Highlights can be found below.

“Damn, that is awesome, and a huge compliment. Kurt was the one that kind of opened the doors and got me into professional wrestling from the beginning. So I’ve always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Kurt. So the fact that he said that, it really is a huge deal for me.”

“But at the same time, it’s Kurt Angle, man. I believe he’s one of the best in this business, and the fact that I was able to give him that mindset, to be able to train and wanna keep going, that is a huge compliment and a huge blessing and a huge amount of respect to me.”