During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on his memories of Brodie Lee. Here’s what he had to say:

Jon Huber, just a really, really good dude. I never got a chance to break bread with him or anything like that, but he was just a genuine, good dude. He was there to obviously do what I do and what I think about on the regular, and that’s to take care of my family and my two kids and my wife. That’s what I’m always thinking about when I leave the house. I’m always thinking about them and am I gonna be able to provide for my little ones? The one way you really know about a person’s character is when other people speak about him. I have not heard one bad thing about Huber. He was just a genuinely good dude. To leave this Earth at 41 years old, man, it’s sad. I just want to say my heart goes out to the family and my condolences go out of the family. He definitely will be well missed. This business lost truly one of the good guys.

Totally unexpected. He had been out of action since October, and they definitely kept it hidden very well with what he was going through. And to suffer like that without telling anybody and that you’re not thinking about anybody but yourself and your family. You’re not thinking about the outside media or the Twitter world. None of that stuff means anything in a moment like that. It just goes to show how strong he really was to stay in that fight for the family. It was definitely out of the blue. That’s what so hard about this wrestling business. We’re all linked and connected in some way, shape, form, or fashion. When one of us goes, a little piece of us leaves as well. It’s sad, and it happens way, way too often. Still, it doesn’t lessen the pain any less. It really doesn’t.