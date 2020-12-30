IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/29/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Willie Mack For The IMPACT X-Division Championship From IMPACT Rebellion 2020

Austin starts playing mind games with Mack after the bell rings. Austin wants Mack to shake his hand. Mack blocks a boot from Austin. Mack with a forearm smash. Austin regroups on the outside. Mack tells Austin to bring it. Austin with a school boy rollup for a two count. Mack slaps Austin in the face. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack blasts Austin with a knife edge chop. Mack follows that with a palm strike. Mack rolls Austin back into the ring. Mack goes for a Flying Back Senton Splash, but Austin ducks out of the way. Austin kicks the back of Mack’s head. Austin puts Mack on the top turnbuckle. Austin with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Austin gets Mack tied in the tree of woe. Austin repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Austin applies a chin lock from the outside. Austin goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Mack counters with The Samoan Drop. Mack hits The Standing MoonSault. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee is trying to calm down Mack.

Austin sends Mack throat first into the middle rope. Austin stands on the back of Mack’s neck. Austin with a Leaping Knee Strike for a two count. Austin is raining down haymakers. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Mack. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin is choking Mack with his boot. Austin is mauling Mack in the corner. The referee admonishes Austin. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Austin with a Windmill Kick. Austin tells Mack to get up. Austin goes for a SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Mack counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Austin applies a waist lock. Mack decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Mack with forearm shivers.

Mack sends Austin to the corner. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack follows that with a Running Pump Kick. Mack hits The Flying Back Senton Splash. Mack kicks Austin in the gut. Mack goes for The Stunner, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin connects with The Fold for a two count. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin is displaying his frustration. Austin throws a card at Mack. Austin goes for The Fold, but Mack counters with The Pop Up Stunner for a two count. Mack lands The Coast To Coast. Mack goes for The Six Star Frog Splash, but Austin ducks out of the way. Austin uses the middle rope for leverage. Austin argues with the referee. Mack with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin with a back door escape. Austin has Mack perched on the top turnbuckle. Mack with a Desperation Stunner. Mack plants Austin with The Six Star Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Willie Mack via Pinfall

– Deonna Purrazzo will put her IMPACT Knockouts Championship on the line against Taya Valkyrie at IMPACT Hard To Kill.

– Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and The Good Brothers will appear on next weeks edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore talks about the IMPACT Knockouts Championship Tournament.

Second Match: The North (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship (IMPACT Wrestling – July 21, 2020)

Ethan Page and Alex Shelley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Page reverses the hold. Shelley applies a hammerlock. Page with a closed fist shot. Page applies a side headlock. Shelley drops down on the canvas. Page cartwheels over Shelley. Shelley denies The RoundHouse Kick. Page ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Neither men can land a move for a minute. Josh Alexander and Chris Sabin are tagged in. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Sabin reverses the hold. Sabin grabs a side headlock. Sabin runs into Alexander. Alexander tells Sabin to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sabin kicks Alexander in the gut. Sabin applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabin dodges the long range haymaker. Alexander drops Sabin with a shoulder tackle. Sabin drops down on the canvas. Sabin with two deep arm-drags. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Sabin grabs a side wrist lock. Sabin tags in Shelley.

Shelley with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Alexander shoves Shelley into Sabin. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander tags in Page. Page with a clubbing axe handle strike. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Page avoids The SuperKick. Page regroups on the outside. Sabin SuperKicks Page. Alexander attacks Shelley from behind. MCMG are double teaming Alexander. Stereo Boots to Page. MCMG are cutting the ring in half during the commercial break. Shelley with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Shelley slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley with a chop/forearm combination. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Shelley decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Page with a big haymaker. Page tags in Alexander.

Page throws Alexander into Shelley. Page knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Alexander slams Shelley’s. face first on the turnbuckle pad. Alexander rolls Sabin back into the ring. Alexander applies a top wrist lock. Alexander tags in Page. Page kicks Shelley in the ribs. Page slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page tags in Alexander. Shelley negates The Vertical Suplex. Alexander with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander tags in Page. Page repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. Page taunts Sabin. Page drops Shelley with a forearm smash. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander punches Sabin in the back. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander toys around with Shelley. Shelley with clubbing elbow smashes. Alexander tags in Page. The North with Two BackBreakers for a two count. Page lifts Shelley up in the air. Page tags in Alexander. Page hands Shelley over to Alexander. Alexander with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Alexander walks over Shelley. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Page and Sabin are tagged in.

Sabin ducks a clothesline from Page. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with forearm shivers. Sabin shoves Alexander into Page. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Swinging DDT. Sabian follows that with a SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Sabin tags in Shelley. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Page avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shelley with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. MCMCG are double teaming Page. Shelley with a Lifting Reverse STO for a two count. Shelley applies The CrossFace. Sabin with a double leg takedown. Sabin applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Alexander and Sabin are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Alexander with a big haymaker. Shelley responds with a flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Sabin drops Page with The Shining Wizard. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin kicks Alexander in the gut. Page runs interference. Alexander punches Sabin in the back. Page tags himself in. Page knocks Ali off the ring apron. Alexander with a Modified Blue Thunder Bomb. The North connects with their SlingShot Cutter/WheelBarrow Suplex for a two count. Alexander dumps Sabin out of the ring. The North are double teaming Page. The North goes for their Torture Rack/SpineBuster Combination, but Sabin counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

– Acey Romero confronts Crazzy Steve. Steve tells Romero that he should have a conversation with Johnny Swinger.

– Wrestle House Vignette.

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore talks about the buzz from the Kenny Omega and Don Callis partnership.

Third Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Manik For The IMPACT X-Division Championship From IMPACT Final Resolution 2020

Manik with a Flying Crossbody Bock before the bell rings. Manik teep kicks Raju into the turnbuckles. Manik uppercuts Raju. Manik with a forearm smash. Manik with a straight right hand. Manik sends Raju to the corner. Manik with a Back Body Drop. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Manik sends Raju tumbling to the floor. Manik drops Raju with The Tornillo. Manik rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju ducks a clothesline from Manik. Raju with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Raju with The PK. Manik answers with a double leg takedown. Manik grapevines the legs of Raju. Manik stomps on Raju’s back. Manik with the irish whip. Manik with a leaping back elbow smash. Manik applies The Octopus Stretch. Manik rolls Raju over for a two count. Manik with a single leg takedown. Manik applies a standing leg lock. Raju throws Manik out of the ring. Manik disappears.

Manik drops Raju with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Manik with the irish whip. Raju launches Manik over the top rope. Raju with a shoulder block. Manik dodges The Running Boot. Raju uses the referee to his advantage. Manik with a shoulder block. Raju punches Manik in mid-air. Raju hits The SitOut Front Suplex for a two count. Raju is putting the boots to Manik. Raju with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Raju is trying to rip off Manik’s mask. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju with a Mid-Kick. Manik avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Manik goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Raju counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raju starts choking Manik. The referee admonishes Raju. Raju applies a rear chin lock. Raju stomps on Manik’s back. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju with the irish whip. Manik kicks Raju in the face. Raju ducks a clothesline from Manik. Raju with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju stomps on the right hand of Manik. Raju talks smack to Manik. Raju applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Raju puts Manik on the top turnbuckle. Raju with clubbing blows to Manik’s back. Raju continues to tug on Manik’s mask.

Manik with clubbing elbow smashes. Manik with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Raju clotheslines Manik. Manik denies The Twisting FlatLiner. Manik delivers The Detonation Kick. Raju decks Manik with a back elbow smash. Manik connects with The Flying DDT for a two count. Manik dives over Raju. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju hits The Leaping FlatLiner for a two count. Raju applies The CrossFace. Manik responds with The Cobra Twist. Raju grabs the top rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Manik with a Spinning Back Kick. Manik with a RoundHouse Kick. Raju avoids another RoundHouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Raju backs Manik into the referee. Raju blocks a boot from Manik. Raju throws the right leg of Manik into the referee’s hands. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Manik side steps The Running Knee. Manik rolls Raju over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Manik via Pinfall

New Years Resolutions

Willie Mack: New Years Resolutions for Willie Mack, just keep wrestling to see if I can take this as far as I can, travel the world again, and just keep doing what I’m doing.

Scott D’Amore: My New Years Resolution is to be nicer to you, Josh Mathews, not. I love not being nice to you.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz: We want to get a big ole accessory that says, IMPACT Knockouts Tag Titles on it, that’s what our New Years Resolution is.

Rich Swann: My resolutions for 2021 is to help bring IMPACT to the highest level.

Jordynne Grace: My New Years Resolution is to respond to people on twitter, less, that’s my big New Years Resolution.

Brian Myers: As the most professional wrestler, I don’t make New Years Resolutions because I feel that you should be your best self, all the time, not sit back and look for some fake holiday to project your positivity. I’m just always gonna be me, and that’s best me, 24/7.

Eddie Edwards: New Years Resolutions. What is my New Years Resolution? I don’t tend to make specific New Years Resolutions because I try to set goals, just steady goals, you know, accomplish one thing, set another, accomplish another one, get to the next one. So, continue on a forward path, continue moving forward and continue to get better. And to make myself better. Help provide for my family and provide for this IMPACT Wrestling Company.

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs Trey Miguel vs. Rich Swann vs. Eric Young In A Fatal Five Way Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Championship

Austin launches Miguel out of the ring. Edwards runs after Austin. Young with a straight right hand. Swann with a side headlock takeover. Austin ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Fulton stops Miguel in his tracks. Austin throws Miguel into the steel barricade. Swann applies a side headlock. Young scores the elbow knockdown. Young knocks Austin off the ring apron. Edwards blasts Young with a knife edge chop. Young skins the cat. Young with a shoulder block. Young slides under Edwards. Young with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Swann leapfrogs over Young. Young drops down on the canvas. Young leapfrogs over Swann. Swann somersault over Young. Swann dropkicks Young to the floor. Swann dumps Austin out of the ring. Miguel slips over Swann’s back. Swann goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel goes for the same thing and gets the same exact result. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards follows that with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards with a Running Boot to Austin. Fulton catches Edwards in mid-air. Fulton ChokeSlams Edwards on the ring apron. The referee ejects Fulton from the ringside area.

Miguel Spears Austin. Miguel transitions into a ground and pound attack. Austin with a Sliding Boot. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Austin kicks Swann in the face. Swann answers with a Standing Enzuigiri. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Young drops Swann with a Flying NeckBreaker. Machine Gun Chops. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Edwards with a knee lift. Edwards scores the forearm knockdown. Swann goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Edwards counters with a PowerBomb on top of Young. Austin decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a Standing Enzuigiri. Edwards goes for The Back Pack Stunner, but Austin blocks it. Austin kicks Edwards in the gut. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Miguel. Austin drops Edwards with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin follows that with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Austin goes for The DDT, but Swann counters with The HandSpring Cutter. Swann ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Edwards with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Young responds with The Death Valley Driver. Young applies a waist lock. Miguel decks Young with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the left knee of Young. Young is busted open. Miguel with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Miguel tells Austin to bring it.

Forearm Exchange. Miguel slaps Austin in the face. Miguel tells Austin to get up. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel glides around the ropes. Miguel with a shoulder block. Miguel slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Miguel kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Austin’s face. Miguel with a SlingShot Hurricanrana. Young kicks Miguel in the gut. Young sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Austin in the face. Miguel with a HeadScissors TakeOver to Young. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel with a Hook Kick/NeckBreaker Combination. Miguel matrix under a clothesline from Swann. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Miguel hits The Sliding Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Young shoves Edwards into the ropes. Young SuperKicks Edwards. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Young. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Edwards kicks Austin in the gut. Austin negates The Tiger Driver #98. Combo Kicks by Austin. Second Forearm Exchange. Miguel climbs to the top turnbuckle. Austin runs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin with the irish whip. Edwards decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin ducks under two clotheslines from Edwards. Edwards dumps Austin chest first on the canvas. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards finally hits The Tiger Driver #98 for a two count. Miguel lands The Flying Meteora. Young connects with The PileDriver. Trey Miguel has been eliminated.

Young is taking his frustrations out on Austin and Edwards. Young punches Swann in the back. Young tells Swann to stay down. Young with a clubbing axe handle strike. Young talks smack to Swann. Swann is throwing haymakers at Young. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Young responds with The WheelBarrow NeckBreaker for a two count. Young puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Young goes for an Avalanche WheelBarrow FaceBuster, but Swann counters with The Bulldog. Edwards with a Flying Kick to Austin. Edwards tugs on Austin’s hair. Stalemate in the corner. Young with a Running PowerBomb that sends Austin and Edwards crashing through the time keepers table on the outside. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Swann rolls him over and gets the three count. Eric Young has been eliminated. Young chop blocks Swann. Young wraps a chair around the left knee of Swann. Young repeatedly stomps on the chair. Young delivers a massive chair shot. Swann is riving in pain. Swann with an inside cradle for a two count. Swann with a backslide cover for a two count. Swann tees off on Austin. Austin kicks out the legs of Swann. Austin connects with The Fold. Rich Swann has been eliminated.

Running Boot Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin rocks Edwards with a forearm smash. Round Two of Machine Gun Chops. Austin crawls under Edwards. Austin SuperKicks Edwards. Austin goes for The Fold, but Edwards counters with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Austin avoids The Helluva Kick. Edwards dodges The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin drills Edwards with The Fold for a two count. Austin goes for a Corkscrew Splash, but Edwards ducks out of the way. Edwards delivers another Boston Knee Party. Edwards plants Austin with The Die Hard Flowsion to pickup the victory. After the match, Madman Fulton attacks Edwards from behind. Fulton transitions into a ground and pound attack. The Good Brothers walks down to the ring. Karl Anderson drops Austin with The GunStun. Doc Gallows SuperKicks Fulton. Edwards clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. The Good Brothers plants Austin with The Magic Killer.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

The 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Awards

The Moment Of The Year: The Debuts and Returns that took place at IMPACT Slammiversary.

The Match Of The Year: Rich Swann vs. Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel In A Fatal Five Way Elimination Match From IMPACT Slammiversary 2020.

Eddie Edwards: First and foremost, I want to thank all the fans who voted on all the IMPACT Awards, and especially for voting the Slammiversary main event as the match of the year. That match itself, obviously is very special to me. I won the World Title for the second time. It was a new beginning for me.

But I also want to take a second and thank everybody who’s been part of IMPACT Wrestling, from the wrestlers in the back, to the front office, the production, and especially to the fans, you know, we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you all. It is an honor to be the match of the year, considering the matches that we have each and every week, each and every PPV, any match could be the match of the year. So, to be voted that, it’s truly something special, so thank you, and let’s do it again this year. Let’s keep it rolling.

Updated IMPACT Genesis 2021 Match Card

1.) Moose vs. Willie Mack In A I Quit Match

2.) The 2021 IMPACT Super X-Cup Tournament

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

2.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz/Jessica Havok & Nevaeh For The Vacated IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

3.) Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Ken Shamrock’s Hall Of Fame Speech

