Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about talks between WWE and CM Punk being dead. Here are the highlights:

On WWE reportedly not being interested in bringing back CM Punk:

“Something we were just talking about just a few days ago, and that was slam punk. I was looking for excuses, I was reading the internet and seeing, like, after we talked about seeing Punk last time. Boom. Everything. The levees broke, levees broke down in New Orleans, and everything just got flooded with the news of Punk and WWE deciding against signing CM Punk. That was just one site. That was several sites, man. That was like five different sites at one time. Punk. I’m not going to be as far as here’s the deal, you know, not done whatnot, whatnot, which the rumor I felt like was a rumor from the beginning. I felt like it was something that you should take with a grain of salt just because. Of the past and. And you know, I know people can think I’m a Punk hater, but. I’m far from a Punk hater. I’m not a hater of anyone. I’m just talking about the news that’s in the news more than anything. And I’m giving my opinion on certain things. Just because I gave my opinion because I’ve been there. I was, I’ve been in the room. I’ve seen just about all of these situations unfold right before my eyes. Punk was a story that I watched unfold right before my very eyes as well. I watched when Punk first arrived in the WWE. All right. I was there when the push, you know, first started. I was there when John Cena, you know, first started his rise as well. I’ve been around a lot of these guys when they, you know, start making their come up. So that’s the only thing I’m talking about as far as the reason why I felt like this experiment that a lot of people wished could happen, which was seeing Punk making his return to WWE. Now, I’m going to sit here and say this right here. I don’t know if Punk is going to show up or not. I don’t know if they put that out. The quiet in the rumors, too, you know, just so if CM Punk does show up, it will be a surprise. I don’t know, I don’t know, I’m just giving you guys my opinion on whether I think Punk would. Be a good fit. Not in the WWE. In the WWE locker room. That’s where all the magic happens. What’s that locker room? Get upside down, man. It’s. It’s toxic turvy. It could be real, real crazy, you know? So that’s what I was talking about as far as seeing Punk. All those guys in the locker room will be willing to accept CM Punk back just because of this. The baggage and the way everything broke down the first time. That’s all. That’s all. And right now, it seemed like I was right. We’ll find out, you know, in the future whether, you know, he does make a comeback. But right now, it seems like I was right again. They’re not going to be needed when he’s 50. Oh, 55. They’re not needed if the services aren’t needed now, which, you know, might be the writing on the wall, say, hey, but a service is not needed. You know what I mean? Yeah.”

On WWE Backstage and FOX adoring CM Punk:

“Well, let’s say they could have brought him back on Backstage. I don’t know about the seven years. The six years. Okay. That’s fine. You know what I mean? But Backstage, it seemed like the door was kind of cracked open. A little bit of the window was, you know, slightly open. Seemed like, you know, some talks would have been happening because Punk was as close to WWE then as he had been in the last seven years. I do know. There again, I was listening to Disco Inferno talk on this show, keeping it 100 with Konnan, and he was talking about this situation with Punk when he was at Fox. And I tell you, man, those guys were so accurate as far as the, the, the, the stuff that they were talking about and the language that they were using; I was like, wow, they must have got an inside scoop from somebody. They were talking about the stuff and the language they were using. I was like, wow, they must have got an inside scoop from somebody. Because Fox really did adore CM Punk. Really. Some of the people there, some of the I wouldn’t say, FOX, you know, in general, but certain people at FOX over that, that show up backstage, they really adored seeing Punk. They wanted him to be a part of that company and was really willing to go out on a limb, you know, to do their part to make sure Punk was, you know, you know, in that company. And there again, it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen for a reason. Was it the right reason or the wrong reason? I don’t know, but it didn’t happen. But everything just goes. And Konnan was talking about that situation on the show. It was spot on, 100%.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

