Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether barbwire or thumbtacks are worse to take in a match.

“Oh, that’s an easy one because some tacks, rate very highly on the risk-reward ratio analysis because the reward is very high. The risk is, I don’t want to say it’s very low, but when your biggest concerns are making sure you’re closing, if you’re dumb enough to take it face first, which I was on a couple of occasions and then you also want the clean tacks, right? For years I thought I had a skin rash that wouldn’t go away no matter what kind of creams I was putting on it. Then I realized it wasn’t a rash. It was hundreds of tiny hole puncture scars that made up something that looked like a rash. So they don’t leave. Too bad of a mark and barbed wire around a bat is not bad, but barbed wire when it’s in place of the ring ropes, not in addition to, but in place. They can catch and tear you and change your life in a major way. And I think the best example of that is when Sabu got something like what would have been 100 stitches if he didn’t superglue it himself. And that to me, was one of the gutsiest moments in wrestling where, in any other sport a guy gets the equivalent of 100 stitch wounds, and bam, they take a little time out. And instead, he got Bill Afonso to run to the back, came out with a roll of tape, and he wrapped his leg while the match was going on. And that’s among the most badass moments in any athletic endeavor. I think. So Barbed wire was much, much, much more dangerous because he could catch and tear.”

Foley was also asked whether he’s ever used rubber-tipped barbwire.