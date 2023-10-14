MLW is at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Slaughterhouse that will air live on FITE.TV, while the other half will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

MLW Champion Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor

MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. mystery opponent.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu for the first time ever.

The Calling vs. Second Gear Crew – Chamber of Horrors Match.

MLW National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. The 1 Called Manders – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal.

CMLL World Middleweight Champion Rocky Romero vs. MLW Middleweight Champion Akira.

Matches to be taped for MLW Fusion TV:

Matt Cardona Open Challenge.

Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi.

Tracy Williams vs. Griffin McCoy.

O’Shay Edwards & Mr. Thomas vs. Mane Event.

J Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin.