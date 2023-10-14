Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about John Cena and how he didn’t see the potential in a young John Cena.

“John Cena’s a great guy, but I didn’t see what other people saw. And John really…… but at the same time. It’s not a knock on him. It was kind of like I wasn’t there. They saw other things apparently that I didn’t see. I didn’t look at John Cena when he first was pushing him, and oh God, this guy will be huge. I just didn’t see that. But I’m glad he disappointed me. Yeah. Well, man, Ted did. But hey, who am I? Hey, nobody was happier to see him become that guy. Who’s to say, buddy? I’m glad. More power to you, John. Yeah, he ended up a bigger star than me.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.