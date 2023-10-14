Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the longtime WWE executive discussed Vince McMahon’s relationship with WWE Champions.

“Yeah. Absolutely. Look, Vince is very hands-on with talent in general. And you know the top guys, without a doubt, he was very hands-on and had relationships with.”

Prichard was also asked how McMahon builds the relationships.

“Just look, just all of the above. And it’s a constant creation and a critique and where you evaluate everything. I mean, man, it’s evaluating how you walk to the ring. It’s evaluating what you wear to the ring and when. Um, and it’s, it’s every minute detail that some people may think is excessive. But I also think the secret to success is paying attention to every detail. And the little details matter.”

Prichard finally discussed how WWE stars are always representing the brand: