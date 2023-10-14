WWE will hold Raw from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,005 tickets and there are 580 left. It’s set up for 7,585.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,489 fans for a June 2022 Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso defend against Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

Falls count anywhere: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

Piper Niven vs. Natalya

