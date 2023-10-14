Swerve Strickland is coming to House of Glory Wrestling this December.

The AEW star will be at HOG DARKEST HOUR event in Queens, New York on December 1, although his opponent has yet to be announced.

Strickland did appear at DEFY PRIMOLUCHA on October 13, where he wrestled El Hijo del Vikingo.

He also competed for AAA at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey in April 2023. In December 2022, Strickland wrestled at REVOLVER Season Finale.