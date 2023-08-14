Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Ricochet wanting to use Booker T’s ax kick:

“Hey, bro, take it and run with it; I mean, seriously run with it, you know, seriously run with it and, you know, make it your own. Put your flavor on it.”

On whether it’s harder to train bigger guys:

“Not really. One thing about the Reality of Wrestling is that we don’t train everybody the same way. You know, some guys could do, you know, up and overs, some guys can’t, but some guys are never going to do an up and over in an actual real match. So why teach that? Do you know? You know, so for me, we try to teach accordingly. We’ve had a lot of big guys come through our school, but, one thing about, you know, those maneuvers of the up and overs, you know, we, we may not ask you to do it in an actual match. Still, we may ask you to train it so you can see its mechanics and know them because you may be in the ring with someone doing it. So, there’s a lot of variables there, as far as, you know, the training methods go. But, I think we try to fit it accordingly.”

