GUNTHER looks back on one of his most iconic defenses of the WWE Intercontinental title.

The Ring General took on Sheamus at the 2022 Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales, a match that many called one of the best of the year. GUNTHER emerged victorious over the Celtic Warrior after hitting a vicious lariat for the pinfall. During an interview with Fightful, he reflected on the win.

The thing is, I guess to some degree, but everything happens so fast that it’s very hard to actually sit back sometimes and enjoy or reflect on what happened and stuff like that. Overall, it was great. I think Clash at the Castle was good for me because it was the first big pay-per-view match for me, or PLE as we say now. I could just showcase myself, showcase to the audience what I do.

GUNTHER later says that the WWE Universe was not used to seeing a match of that physicality before, which is why it stood out so much on a WWE card.

I think the style of match I put on is nothing they have really seen on that scale before. I think that’s why it stood out and why it was special, and Sheamus was a great opponent. He doesn’t stop, so you really gotta put a lot of effort into keeping the guy down.

The Ring General is getting closer to breaking the record for longest Intercontinental title reign in WWE history. He recently surpassed Pedro Morales’ run, which you can read about here.