The brackets have been announced for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The tournament will feature tag teams from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. The opening round will begin during tonight’s RAW with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

The following tournament matches have been announced:

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai * Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi * Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been declared vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May. There is no word yet on if Banks and Naomi will be returning to the company soon, but it has been heavily rumored.

Below is a look at the tournament brackets:

