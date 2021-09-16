Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) says we will see him very soon.

Rotunda responded to a fan on Twitter last night, who said he misses seeing the man behind The Fiend.

Wyatt wrote back, “Everything will be clear. I’ll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain.”

Wyatt also responded to a fan who said he’s so excited to see him, and that it feels like it’s been years.

Wyatt wrote, “You’ve NEVER seen the real me”

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31 and is rumored to start with AEW or Impact Wrestling in the next few months or so, likely AEW.

You can see Wyatt’s related tweets below:

