IMPACT star Brian Myers recently joined the NotSam podcast with host Sam Roberts, where the former Digital Media Champion recalled helping The Rock train for his WrestleMania showdown with John Cena back in 2012. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

I was on the train to go on a date with now wife and Johnny Axe was calling me and I’m like, ‘Oh no, this can’t be good’ because I’m like jabrone Curt Hawkins doing nothing. He’s like, ‘Hey, hold on, they’re patching in Joe Henning’ and I’m going, ‘What on earth could be going on now’ and then he explained to us that Hunter decided that we would be the best candidates to be his training guys. It was pretty crazy, we were like his Secret agent crash test dummies. The travel agent would just call you at the drop of the hat and be like, ‘Dwayne wants to train tomorrow, he’s in New Orleans, here’s a 7AM there and a 7PM home.’ You’d just go and there’d be a ring set up in a warehouse. On the flip side, The Rock couldn’t have been cooler. [He was] the coolest dude ever. You’re around somebody and you [realize] why he’s one of the most successful dudes ever on earth because of the way he carries himself and the way he handles his business and stuff. Me and Joe were just complete jabrones and he was so cool to us.

