AEW star Ruby Soho recently spoke with Sappenin’ for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts joining the Outcasts along with Toni Storm and Saraya. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

I was very nervous in the beginning about being in another three-person group because I did that before and I made lifelong friends, I adore those women so much, and I didn’t know if I was going to have the same experience. I have come to realize that both of those groups came to me exactly when I needed them. With Liv [Liv Morgan] and Sarah [Sarah Logan], it was one of those things where they came to me when I needed somebody else to get thrown into the deep end all at the same time. We all felt all the same things, we’re all freaking out because we’re all super new and super scared. With Saraya and Toni, they came into my life at a perfect time when I really wanted to have fun in wrestling again. I wanted to have fun with my job. I wanted to laugh when I came to the back. The amount of times that I can’t keep a straight face with Saraya on the outside, while I’m in the ring, is unbelievable. She breaks me weekly. She’s hysterical when she’s on the outside. We have way too much fun. They both came at the perfect time and I’m very lucky to have been surrounded by the women that I’ve been throughout my career.