WWE has confirmed that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

As noted, word came from within WWE this afternoon that tributes for Wyatt and Funk were being planned for a special live SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Lexington, KY. For those who missed it, you can click here for that report with backstage talk, comments from WWE’s Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee, and more.

In an update, WWE has just announced that they will pay tribute to Wyatt and Funk on SmackDown. The following was included in their weekly SmackDown reminder e-mail:

“Tonight, we pay tribute to the lives and careers of the one and only Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.”

The e-mail is still advertising WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY’s first title defense against Zelina Vega, and the non-title match between Grayson Waller and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. We noted before how the previously announced Jimmy Uso promo segment had been pulled from the official WWE website preview for SmackDown. The segment is not listed in this new e-mail, and has not been added back to the website as of this writing. Jimmy was scheduled to speak for the first time since brother Jey Uso “quit” WWE two weeks ago, but it looks like The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline is on hold until next week.

Wyatt unexpectedly passed away on Thursday at the age of 36. He reportedly died from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death, and you can click here for details on how WWE is letting fans help Wyatt’s wife and kids. You can also click here to read numerous tributes to Wyatt from around the world of pro wrestling.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing, and you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestling stars and promotions. You can also click here for the post-Dynamite Funk tribute from AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, or click here for what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say about Funk’s legacy and more. Details on the Celebration of Life planned for Funk can be found here.

