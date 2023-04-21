Britt Baker has some interesting details about AEW’s new reality series, All Access.

The former women’s champion appeared on 13WHAM ABC Rochester to discuss the show, which has heavily featured herself and her partner, fellow AEW superstar Adam Cole. However, the DMD revealed during the interview that AEW approached her about doing a show of his nature prior to the Undisputed One signing with the promotion back in 2021.

They (AEW) approached me originally and talked about how I’m a dentist and a wrestler and if I would be willing to have that filmed as a docuseries and at first, I was kind of taken aback because for me, it’s just my life and it’s not that interesting so I was like, ‘Are you sure? You wanna make this on a show?…’ Adam (Cole) was not with AEW yet so he wasn’t even an option to be part of this so then when he finally did sign with All Elite Wrestling, they were so excited. They said, ‘Oh my gosh, will he be a part of this? Will he let us in his life?

Baker says that she initially thought that Cole would be uninterested in being involved in All Access, but he actually said yes.

‘I don’t think he’s gonna do it. I think that’s a big no’ and he surprised me, he surprised all of us when he said, ‘Yes. Of course, I would love to’ and right before we started filming, he had the second head injury and I thought, oh boy, that’s a wrap and again, he surprised me when he said, ‘No, I wanna film this. I want everybody to see what I’m going through and what this sport, what this world is.’

