This past Sunday fans saw Bryan Danielson defeat Kazuchika Okada in the main even of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, a match that the pro-wrestling world was anxious to watch after years of anticipation. While the match was well received, Danielson did sustain a broken arm and portions of the contest had to be changed on the fly. At one point, the American Dragon led the crowd in ‘Yes’ chants, something that is synonymous with is WWE character.

Danielson told the pro wrestling media at the post-Forbidden Door 2 scrum that the reason he started the ‘Yes’ chants was because he was incapable of doing things he would have liked to have done due to his injury. He recalls doing them on purpose during his world title Iron Man matchup against MJF at AEW Revolution, but clarifies that the ones he did against Okada were “spur of the moment.”

Tonight was spur of the moment, only because, I was incapable of doing some of the things that I would have liked to do. I thought, ‘Okay, how do we bring the fans up? Oh, here is an easy solution.’ The Max match was a choice. It was the one time I was going to do it. Tonight was because I needed to do something.

Elsewhere in the scrum, Danielson confirmed his injury and revealed how long he thinks he will be out of action. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)