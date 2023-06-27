AEW has announced the first happenings for Wednesday’s post-Forbidden Door edition of Dynamite.

We noted before how Chris Jericho interrupted the Forbidden Door media scrum to challenge Sting and Darby Allin to a Tornado Tag Team Match on Dynamite. Jericho proposed that he, as his Painmaker persona, would team with Sammy Guevara to get payback for their Trios loss at the pay-per-view. AEW has now confirmed that the match will happen.

AEW has also announced that “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will speak on Wednesday’s show. Perry turned heel on FTW Champion Hook at Forbidden Door, right after his loss to IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA. This will be Jungle Boy’s first promo since then.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada:

* Fallout from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

* We will hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match

