AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the next few months of his company’s programming, including promotion for their newest weekly series, Collision.

One question Khan would be asked about was attaining the rights to Elton John’s classic song ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting, which is now the official theme for Collision. He tells the show hosts that he loves bringing these classic songs into the world of professional wrestling.

I’m not going to claim it was, but I will say it was the perfect fit for the show. I really wanted to get it. I love working with pro wrestling music rights. One thing we’ve done in AEW is bring a lot of awesome music into the world of pro wrestling on a weekly basis. You hear some legendary bands and songs every week on Dynamite, and now on AEW Collision.

Khan adds that Elton’s song is the perfect anthem for Collision, and that he’s very excited to have it going forward.

Very fitting to have this amazing anthem, Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ as the official theme song of Collision. It’s a really big deal and I’m very excited about this great opening theme we were able to get and people seem to love the show open. It felt to me it would be the perfect song and I really enjoy working on those kinds of things.

Khan revealed at the Forbidden Door 2 media scrum how much money he paid for the ‘Final Countdown,” which Bryan Danielson used as his entrance for his dream match against Kazuchika Okada. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)