Back in April, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner got banned from WrestleCon after making transphobic comments towards IMPACT star Gisele Shaw. The incident was widely talked about online and had major names like Chris Jericho coming to Shaw’s defense and calling Steiner out on his inappropriate behavior.

Steiner’s son, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker, did an interview with USA Today where he said that his father comments are not a reflection on him. However, many wondered if Breakker had received any backstage heat due to his father’s comments. Well, a new report has surfaced revealing that Breakker is in the clear.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has absolutely no heat with Breakker, nor will he be held responsible for something his father said and did. The report adds that Steiner’s chances of doing something with WWE in the future are “eliminated” and he will not be used for “quite some time.” It is also noted that there have been no issues with Breakker whatsoever since he joined the company years ago.

