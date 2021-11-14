Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis featured top superstars Bryan Danielson and Miro battling it out in the world title eliminator tournament finals, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at the AEW championship.

After a wild back and forth Danielson secured the victory after knocking Miro out with a DDT/guillotine combination. He will now go on to face the winner of Kenny Omega and Adam Page, which will main event this evening’s show. Highlights from the match can be found below.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson is 8-0-1 in #AEW. Will he add a win against @ToBeMiro and be the next No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Title? Order #AEWFullGear NOW: https://t.co/Igw7g12yxR pic.twitter.com/R0DnUuaom2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/X4cf0vOsXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

