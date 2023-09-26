Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including the future of CM Punk following his AEW release due to the backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Ray, who works for Impact Wrestling, noted that the promotion should do what they can to sign him.

“1000% I’d hire him. I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW.” By Bully Ray’s estimation, Punk is a valuable asset to all of professional wrestling.” He continued, “If you were to put CM Punk in Impact Wrestling. Impact’s stock would go up… I think that Impact and Punk could do some great business together and bring some eyes to the product.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)