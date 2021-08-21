Charlotte Flair spoke with the Los Angeles Times ahead of SummerSlam to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she spoke about dealing with negative fans on social media.

“Two things. So, I was really hurt by the social media criticism when I returned because I came back in the best shape of my career,” Charlotte Flair revealed. “Because I had lost 20 pounds, people assumed things. I made a point to come back in the most incredible shape ever. And it was really the first time since 2015 that I had been away for a significant amount of time. In terms of social media, it’s a day-by-day thing. I always have to remind myself that it’s easier to be negative than positive.

“It’s easier to hide behind a keyboard. And someone that is putting someone else down for their physical appearance already must hate themselves to some degree. So you have to feel sorry for them that they do that to themselves. That’s the only way that I can deal with it. I say to myself, ‘Why are you in such a bad place to feel that about me.’ In terms of negativity, I pick and choose my shots, try not to respond because they want the shout-out, they want the notoriety, they want the attention. It’s so important to not give negativity life. Just rise above it, wear that invisible crown, hold your chin high, and don’t let the crown slip.”