During her interview with LOVE Wrestling, Chelsea Green spoke on being able to learn from Lance Storm. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, here’s the thing: he starts from day one from the basics and he builds from the ground up. He doesn’t try to throw you in and teach you a move before you know how to lock up, or he doesn’t try to teach you how to be a character before you even learn how to wrestle. You start from ground zero, and you build this great foundation and you just keep building on that. I think that’s why everyone that comes out of Lance’s has a great mind for wrestling and is able to build a perfect, basic match. That’s what I love about the Storm Wrestling Academy is that you can learn all the other fancy stuff everywhere else. You can just try it, you can cross your fingers and hope that you can do a Frankensteiner or, you know, whatever it is, a Canadian destroyer. Lance teaches you how to entertain and how to build a match that people are going to want to continue to see.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.