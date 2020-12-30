IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Chris Bey recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to talk about a variety of subjects, including how he hopes to represent the promotion in a high-stakes singles matchup against AEW world champion Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

Representing IMPACT in a match against Omega:

If we wrestle, I’ll be wearing the IMPACT flag when we do. I’ll test my skills against anyone from AEW. They can all learn a lesson from me in the art of finesse.

How he’s grateful for IMPACT giving him a chance:

I have been given a chance in IMPACT to work with the best. I want to be the best, so that means I have to constantly evolve. I love what I do, so when I get into the ring with guys like Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Rohit or TJP, I’m also learning from their style. They’re teaching me how to grow as a performer. I want to keep growing. I don’t think I’m the best in the world, but right now, I’m the best version of myself. I have the ability to be better tomorrow, and then better than that the day after. Over time, I want people to think of Chris Bey when they think of wrestling.”

On giving fans the same sensation wrestling gave him: