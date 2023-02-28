Chris Jericho is extremely proud at what he has been able to accomplish under the AEW banner.

The Ocho spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Daily Star, where he told the publication that he will most likely never return to WWE and finish his career with AEW. Jericho adds that WWE is no longer the “place to be” in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says AEW is the place to be and doesn’t see himself returning to WWE:

I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be’. AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW. I never thought that I wouldn’t finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like ‘I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]’ and it opened up a whole new world for me.

How he takes pride in everything AEW has accomplished:

It was like ‘oh my gosh, this is the fun side of wrestling again!’ Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there. But I just really dig AEW, and I have a stake in the game. I came here right out of the gate – I was the guy. Besides Jim Ross, there was nobody that had really been on television on a national basis other than me. I take great pride in that. I started here, why would I want to walk away? There’s so much more that we can do. The sense of accomplishment is massive.

In a separate interview Jericho broke down his current feud with Ricky Starks. The two are set to clash once again at the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.