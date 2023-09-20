Chris Jericho says the backstage issues in AEW have been corrected.

Jericho appeared on Busted Open this week and while CM Punk was not mentioned by name, there was a discussion on how the backstage issues at AEW All In over-shadowed the historic Wembley Stadium show for some fans. Jericho commented on if he was frustrated by how quick the incident between Punk and Jack Perry hit the internet.

“It’s wrestling though, man. It’s only rock ‘n’ roll. I think people like to focus on negative,” he said. “I remember when I got into the fight with Goldberg in Milwaukee [at WWE event in 2003], it was out on whatever version of the internet was then 10 minutes later… So it’s not like this is the first time there’s been incidents backstage. It happens. I just think now with social media that people want to jump on the negative.”

Jericho then commented on AEW’s backstage issues, and how negativity is always focused on while positivity is somewhat downplayed.

“We know the issues. The issues have been rectified,” Jericho declared. “But the point is, it’s like, there’s so much positive things going on. And those things are always kind of a little bit downplayed. But it’s the negative that gets focused on. I know what’s going on in the locker room, and we know what areas we need to work on. I mean, negative press is negative press.

“Once again, you still got, out of those 81,000 people [at Wembley Stadium], how many people know what even happened or even really care? You know what I mean, the hardcore, and the journalists, and the guys who do this care. And we should. But there’s also fans — not just 81,000, how about being number one on cable once again four weeks in a row? Number one — the number one show out of all shows [on Wednesday night TV], is AEW. So to me, that’s a huge positive that also gets kind of lost in the shuffle because somebody’s in a bad mood one day, or whatever it might be. It happens, it’s wrestling. We’re all gypsies, tramps, and thieves, and there’s gonna be issues from time to time.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Jericho’s comments on if AEW is better than it was one month ago, and how he feels about the younger talent in AEW.

Jericho will face Sammy Guevara for the first time ever on tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The storyline is that the two friends will put their differences aside with tonight’s match, and then continue their journey to the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.