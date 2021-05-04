During a recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event, Chris Jericho spoke on fan criticism that AEW has too many factions. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s not something I’ve been privy to, but what I think is that Tony Khan likes factions. If you work in New Japan, everyone’s with a faction. When I go there, I feel lonely because it will say so and so is part of this faction, then it’s, Chris Jericho, ‘solo’. I got no friends. I think he likes having the factions, and here’s the real reason why, my opinion, you have to ask him, is I think he likes having people involved. And everybody on our show has a purpose and a point, and I would never suggest that someone doesn’t get TV time. So when you put together, for example, The Factory with QT [Marshall] and then now, Anthony Ogogo gets TV time [and] Nick Comoroto. My point is that they’re getting TV time, and they’re on the show, which they wouldn’t be if they weren’t involved in this faction.

I know one of the things people were saying was, ‘There was 75 people on Dynamite last night,’ and that might be true, but look at what we’re doing on that Dynamite where there were 75 people. For example, the main event was Jungle Boy vs. Darby [Allin] and the crossover with [Hikaru] Shida vs. Tay [Conti]. We are building our own stars, and if you have to see 75 people on the show, just go with it because out of those 75, hopefully over the next three or four years, we will build them all into stars. Some will be opening match level, some will be main event PPV headliners but that’s how you get started, giving these guys experience and getting them face time on TV where people know who the hell they are. And that’s very important when you’re trying to build your company from scratch, which is what we’ve done.