Chris Jericho has witnessed countless unforgettable moments both inside and outside the squared circle.

The eight-time World Champion and current leader of the ROH titleholder “Talk is Jericho” recalled one of his strangest stories about a stunning woman he once met in Mexico while competing for companies like CMLL.

“So, I’m looking across the table at this girl, and she’s kind of looking at me, she’s giving me the look, the kind of like, ‘Hi!’ … She’s looking at me and she’s waving, so I go over there all suave and debonair. I’m twenty-two years old, and I sit down and start using my amazing Spanish to talk to her, and she’s sitting with her friend who she says is her brother.”

After what seemed like an eternity of tension, Jericho gave the two what money he had and was left stranded.

“We get into a car … I’m sitting in the back with this girl. We become fast friends, swapping spit and making out in the back of the car, and I’m noticing, like, if you close your eyes, you can see bright lights, but now they are intermittent, they’re flashing, and I look, and I realize, we’re kind of going outside of town like out in the middle of nowhere … I’m like, ‘Where the f**k is this party?’ Finally, after about thirty minutes, they pulled over on the side of the road, and she gets out of the car, and the guy turns around and pulls a gun out into my face.”