– WWE sent us the new cinematic trailer for the WWE Undefeated mobile video game, seen below. WWE and nWay announced the new game earlier this month, and it will be released for iOS and Android devices on Thursday, December 3.

You can click here for our original report on the new game, with the launch trailer and screenshots.

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been announced as the feature guest for WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will also appear. Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce.

Liv will be on the show to promote her “Liv Forever” documentary that premieres on the WWE Network this weekend. It looks like Dana may be there to discuss 35 years since her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, made his pro wrestling debut on November 23, 1985.

And concluding this week's ULTIMATE guest lineup is @DanaWarriorWWE! See you tomorrow morning at 10AM EST on #WWETheBump!! pic.twitter.com/kUxtqz78aq — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 24, 2020

