Former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz has been announced for the ongoing tournament to bring back the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Jazz will be teaming with Jordynne Grace, as seen in the tweets below.

Tonight’s Impact episode saw Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan defeat Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo to advance to the second round.

Jazz and Grace will face Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in an upcoming first round match. The winner of that match will wrestle Havok and Nevaeh in the second round.

The current brackets for the tournament look like this:

FIRST ROUND

* Havok and Nevaeh defeated Alisha and Tenille Dashwood

* Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan defeated Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary SECOND ROUND

* Havok and Nevaeh vs. Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle or Jordynne Grace and Jazz * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary FINALS AT HARD TO KILL

* Havok and Nevaeh or Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle or Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan or Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions will then be crowned at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

