CJ Perry recently shared details about her recent surgery to treat an infection in her finger.

After being released by WWE in June 2021, Perry made her debut in AEW and has been working alongside Andrade.

Unfortunately, she had to miss last week’s edition of Collision due to an infection and underwent surgery on Tuesday. Perry took to Instagram to provide an update on her condition, as seen below:

“I have been in the hospital since Saturday fighting a fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday. Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out.”