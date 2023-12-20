AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF made an appearance on the SI Media podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top AEW star explained why he doesn’t consider himself a locker room leader in the promotion.

“Do I consider myself a locker room leader? No. When I think of locker room leaders, I think of people who are unabashedly willing to stand in front of the entire locker room and say, ‘Here’s what we need to do.’ When I think of that, I think of guys like (Bryan) Danielson, like (Jon) Moxley, like Eddie Kingston, Dax (Harwood) honestly as much as me and him butt heads. Chris Jericho. These are the guys who are not afraid to stand in front of everybody and say, ‘Hey, this is the way it’s meant to be done’ and when I say that, I mean that in a positive way. I don’t feel it’s my place to do that but I am more and I do — I give advice when I am asked of it and frankly, I’m asked for it a lot. But I’m not afraid to give advice because I know I’ve earned the right to do so. But no, I wouldn’t consider myself a locker room leader.”

