Ten years ago William Regal wrestled his final matchup against Claudio Castagnoli (Antonio Cesaro at the time) in NXT.

On that night the English legend put over the Swiss Superman in a hard-hitting and technical showdown, then endorsed him as the next big wrestler for the brand. Both Regal and Claudio looked back on this classic encounter with new posts on social media. Claudio began by writing the following on Instagram:

It’s been brought up (BCC group chat) that it’s been 10 years since this, William Regal’s final match, happened. It’s one of my favorite matches / moments of my career against someone who advanced my career so much and still keeps me on my toes. Thank you, your Lordship. And thank you for spending time to read this and following my career and sharing those moments with me.

Regal wrote something similarly on his X (Twitter) account.

It’s 10 years today since my final bout against @ClaudioCSRO. I couldn’t of gone out with a better bout against someone I rated extremely highly and cared for. Thank you very much indeed to everyone who made that 30 years run in the ring and charmed life possible. x.

