Claudio Castagnoli is known in the world of wrestling for delivering his signature giant swing, and now the Swiss-Superman is making headlines once again for doing just that.

Claudio recently attended a Formula E event in Rome and took a ride around a track with one of the drivers (Bruno) to promote a race happening this weekend. However, the current reigning ROH World Champion wasn’t too impressed and gave the driver a giant swing, as well as a gorilla press slam.

This seems like a nice tune-up for Claudio as he and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club will be battling the Golden Elite inside Blood & Guts on the July 19th AEW Dynamite from Boston. It was also recently revealed that the champ’s Death Before Dishonor opponent, Mark Briscoe, has been injured and will no longer be challenging for the title. A replacement opponent is expected to be announced soon.