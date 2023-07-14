Mercedes Moné is reportedly attending Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Moné is expected to be in attendance at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

It’s believed by Impact sources that Moné is going to Slammiversary to support her good friend Trinity, who is set to challenge Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She is not expected to appear on camera.

Trinity and Bayley traveled to Japan for Moné’s NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January, then Tamina Snuka joined them in California for Moné’s IWGP Women’s Title win over KAIRI at NJPW Battle In the Valley in February. Moné then attended Trinity’s Impact debut from Chicago back in April.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, July 15, from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show

Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)

