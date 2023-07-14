AEW star and former ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez recently appeared on the Desert Island Graps program to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling topics, which included Martinez revealing her all-time favorite competitor.

During the interview Martinez would be asked about what three matches she would want to watch if stranded on a desert island. She immediately responded with the WrestleMania 12 world title Iron Man showdown between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, later confirming that the Hitman was her favorite.

Man. My first match would be Bret [Hart} versus Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania XII, the Iron Man Match Bret is my favorite wrestler of all time. He is one that I’ve always tried to mold my wrestling towards if I can. But he is the one I’ve always watched.

Martinez later states that she has competed in her fair share of Iron Woman matches, and would always return to the WrestleMania 12 main event to prepare herself.

I’ve done Iron Woman matches, 60-plus. Plus-plus. So when I say I watched that match to get prepared for my own Iron Woman matches, that is one that hit the books running. So that’s one of my all-time favorites of theirs.

