ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe is currently injured and will not be able to headline the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

As noted last week, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston called on Briscoe to carry on Jay Briscoe’s legacy by capturing the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston said he would be unable to work Death Before Dishonor on July 21 because he’s participating in NJPW’s G1 Climax 33 Tournament, which runs from July 15 until August 13, and now entering as a champion after winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Title from KENTA at NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 in Japan last Wednesday. Last week’s ROH TV show featured Kingston’s passionate promo, along with backstage segments with Briscoe and Castagnoli. ROH later confirmed Briscoe vs. Castagnoli for Death Before Dishonor. You can click here to see last week’s promos.

In an update, ROH Chairman Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Briscoe is injured, and will not be medically cleared before Death Before Dishonor.

Khan noted that Castagnoli is on a training sabbatical to prepare for next Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, and next Friday’s title defense. He did not name Castagnoli’s new Death Before Dishonor opponent, but said the challenger will be addressed next week following the AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts match, which will feature Team Blackpool Combat Club (Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC) vs. Team Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson).

“Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21. We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday. We will address Claudio’s ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS. Again, everyone at @AEW + @ringofhonor is wishing Mark Briscoe the very best in his injury recovery. Thank you all,” Khan wrote.

While Khan did not elaborate on Briscoe’s injury, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Briscoe has suffered a serious knee injury. It’s likely that he will need to undergo surgery, but there’s no word yet on how long he might be on the shelf.

There’s also no word yet on when the injury occurred. Briscoe’s last match was a Triple Threat win over Tony Nese and JD Drake at the June 29 post-Collision ROH TV tapings, which has not aired yet. That match came 8 days after his Concession Stand Brawl win over Jeff Jarrett at the June 21 Dynamite.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place on Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. No other matches have been announced but we will keep you updated.

Briscoe and Castagnoli have not commented on the injury or match change as of this writing. Below is the full tweet from Khan:

Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.

We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,… — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.