Impact Wrestling will run their Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings this Sunday, July 16 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, one night after the Slammiversary pay-per-view in the same venue.

Impact has announced several matches for Sunday’s tapings, which will air on the July 20 and July 27 Impact episodes.

Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella will go up against Dirty Dango at the post-Slammiversary tapings. This is being billed as personal grudge match, and will be Santino’s second match since joining Impact as he teamed with Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry for a Handicap Match win over Deaner, Kon, Angels and Sami Callihan at Rebellion on April 16.

This will be the 8th televised singles match between Dango and Santino since 2011. They worked numerous multi-man and mixed tag team bouts on WWE TV over the years, and several singles matches at non-televised live events. The rivalry included matches where Santino teamed with Emma, while the former Fandango teamed with Summer Rae and Layla. The following TV singles matches took place between the two – Fandango defeated Santino on the April 19, 2013 SmackDown; Fandango defeated Santino on the September 23, 2013 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on the October 14, 2013 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on the February 10, 2014 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on the February 17, 2014 RAW; Fandango defeated Santino on the April 11, 2014 SmackDown; Santino defeated Fandango on the April 18, 2014 SmackDown.

The Slammiversary Fallout tapings will also see NHL Legend and part-time indie wrestler Darren McCarty team up with Tommy Dreamer to take on Champagne Singh and Shera.

This will be one night after McCarty serves as the Special Enforcer in the Slammiversary main event, which will see Scott D’Amore and a partner to be announced take on Bully Ray and Deaner. As seen below, Impact recently ran a social media angle where Singh ended up with McCarty’s 4 Stanley Cup Championship Rings, which led to the match being made. This will be McCarty’s second Impact match as he teamed with Dreamer and Yuya Uemura for a win over Bully, Jason Hotch and John Skyler on the April 6 Impact episode.

Sunday’s tapings will also feature Lio Rush vs. Kushida, just one night after Rush challenges Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin at Slammiversary, plus Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Subculture, just one night after the two teams work a Slammiversary Fatal 4 Way that also includes Brian Myers and Moose, plus Rich Swann and Sami Callihan.

If you’re attending Sunday’s TV tapings and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail us. Below are the aforementioned clips for McCarty and Dreamer vs. Singh and Shera.

EXCLUSIVE: @TrueRajSingh has issued a challenge to @DarrenMcCarty4 to find a partner and face him and @MahabaliShera in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/9rZJpzGSZq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2023

Too much bickering online @TrueRajSingh

I think I can still squat 275lbs

I owe @MahabaliShera DVD

See you in Windsor w/ @DarrenMcCarty4 https://t.co/tfMoOX71ak pic.twitter.com/pJSaqOkQPT — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 11, 2023

Thanks @THETOMMYDREAMER for having my back. I’m just gonna smash @TrueRajSingh face in so he won’t be able to kiss anyone’s rings

Plus. Need to get to the bottom of whose Rings he actually Stole https://t.co/8G3PPDk2RK — Darren McCarty (@DarrenMcCarty4) July 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.