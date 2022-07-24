AEW world champion CM Punk was one of the many superstars feature at yesterday’s AEW panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which saw the Chicago Savior give an update on his injury recovery.

Punk broke his foot back in May and has not competed since AEW’s debut show in Los Angeles, an injury that required surgery. When asked about a return he stated that he currently has no timeline as his foot was “shattered” and he’s re-learning how to walk.

CM Punk says he has no timeline for when he’ll be back, as his foot was shattered – says it’s healing, but not healed. Says he’s re-learning to walk. #sdcc #aew pic.twitter.com/O2QU4xYM6W — Mike Roe (he/him) @ #SDCC #MaskUp (@MikeRoe) July 24, 2022

Backstage eports had recently surfaced saying that AEW was hoping to do the Punk vs. Jon Moxley unification title matchup at ALL OUT in September if Punk was healthy, but this indicates that may not happen. The same report speculated that if Punk wasn’t ready for ALL OUT they’d most likely do the match at Full Gear instead, with Moxley headlining ALL OUT against someone else.

