MJF and CM Punk had a notable AEW feud that ended in a bloody dog collar match at last March’s Revolution before Punk would become AEW World Heavyweight Champion when defeating Hangman Page that May at Double Or Nothing.

On Thursday, the current AEW World Champion shared a photo of two Pro Wrestling Illustrated 2022 award trophies he received for “Most Hated” and “Feud of the Year” alongside Punk.

He replaced Punk’s name on the feud plaque with his own by taping over it. Punk reacted with, “Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either.”

Punk’s status is currently in limbo as he recovers from a triceps injury suffered at September’s AEW All Out. He was also involved in a post-event fight with The Elite.

