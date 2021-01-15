AEW has announced on Twitter that top company superstar and former TNT champion Cody Rhodes will be taking on Peter Avalon in a singles-contest on next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

🚨 New match added 🚨

Next week LIVE on #AEWDynamite it’s @CodyRhodes w/ Arn Anderson vs. @PAvalon in singles competition! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and be sure to watch @GoBigShowTBS TONIGHT at 9pm EST. pic.twitter.com/D6k4qryVmw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/MJF to determine who will be the official tag team of the Inner Circle

-Matt Sydal/Top Flight versus Private Party/Matt Hardy

-Cody Rhodes versus Peter Avalon

-Adam Page/Dark Order versus Hyrbrid2/Chaos Project

-Nyla Rose versus Leyla Hirsch

-Miro gives an update on his butler Chuck

-Jon Moxley in action