D-Von Dudley has few regrets from his wrestling career, but there is one thing he wishes he could change.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where he opened up about the death of Jay Briscoe, a man he never met. D-Von later says that he and Bully Ray had a chance to compete against The Briscoes after their second WWE run, but it never happened because he remained with the company to be a producer. Highlights from his chat can be found below.

Says he and Bully could have faced The Briscoes, but he decided to remain with WWE to become a producer:

I’ve never met Jay Briscoe. That’s the funniest thing. He was actually at Team 3D Academy when we were in Kissimmee (Florida) and I saw a video on it. I didn’t even know he was down there. He came to visit and one of my biggest regrets was me and Bubba never working with The Briscoes. We would’ve had the time, the chance to do it when we left the WWE the second time, but I was thinking, you know, in terms of longevity with me, my family, things of that nature so I basically just wanted to stay there and become a producer.

Says he doesn’t regret working at WWE but does wish he could have faced The Briscoes:

But I don’t regret staying and being a producer but I regret not being able to work The Briscoes because they were very, very good at what they did and again, my condolences go out to the family of The Briscoes. It was a tragic tragedy that happened and I wish the family all the best and I really hope they can bounce back from this.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)